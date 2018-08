× Ellington opens cooling centers as heat and humidity settle in for Monday

ELLINGTON — The town of Ellington says they are opening two cooling centers in anticipation of the heat and humidity which, combined, will make temperatures feel like they are near 100 degrees.

The centers are:

Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple Street

Ellington Town LIbrary, 93 Main Street.

