Hot and very humid conditions settle in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The start of your work week will feature some pretty big heat with humidity coming back as well. Because of that, Heat indices will feel closer to 100 degrees with base temps in the 90s through Tuesday. After that, Showers enter the picture Wednesday.

Thankfully, that shower activity will be enough to break the heat wave. Temps will actually cool down as this weak storm moves through the area. Humidity will still be pretty high, but temps will be a bit lower, making things feel just a little more comfortable. This dry weather will stick around into the weekend, but another weak storm is expected to bring some rain for Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.