In 14 hours on Sunday in Chicago, 44 people were shot, including 5 who died, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police records show 44 people were shot on Sunday, including five who were killed.

In three hours beginning at 1:30 a.m., records show, 30 were shot and two killed in 10 incidents.

“The city of Chicago experienced a violent night,” Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday afternoon. “Some of these instances were targeted and were related to gang conflicts in those areas.”

In at least one incident, shooters opened fire into a crowded street party, Waller said.

Of the wounded who reported an age, the oldest was 62 and the youngest 11, police records show.

Before the particularly violent Sunday, there were six shootings, none fatal, on Friday, and 15 shootings, one fatal, on Saturday.

The Sunday shootings occurred between midnight and 2 p.m., records show.

Chicago has struggled with high shooting and murder rates in recent years. Waller said shootings are down 30% from 2017, and murders are down 25%.

June marked 15 straight months of fewer killings and shootings, police said. However, on June 25, at least 21 were shot and two died.

Experts say crime tends to pick up during the hot summer months.