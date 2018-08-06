× Nutella maker looking for taste testers

If you’re looking for a job and you love chocolate, listen up.

The Ferrero Company, which makes Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and other sweets is looking for taste testers.

The company needs sixty part-time ‘sensory judges’ to try its products– no experience required!

And yes, you will be paid!

Only catch is– you have to relocate to ferrero’s headquarters in italy.

Although, even that sounds like a job perk!

If you’re interested, you can apply through email at alba@openjob.It

.