Parkland students to rally in Newtown Aug. 12

NEWTOWN — Students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School will make the final stop on a nationwide tour in Newtown next Sunday.

The CT Against Gun Violence announced the group will meet with Newtown residents on Sunday, August 12, 2pm to 6pm. This will be the final stop on their Road to Change national tour. The event has reached capacity.

The group has been traveling nationwide since they graduated in June. They will meet with CT Teens Against Gun Violence, Jr. Newtown Action Alliance and students from schools across the state.