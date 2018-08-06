Police release video leading up to New Haven dirtbike crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police have responded to rumors about the cause of a fatal dirt bike crash last month by releasing security camera footage of the biker in the moments before the incident.

Footage shows the biker, Tywan Richard Samuels, 28, speeding down the road and police said, "There is, in fact, no one at all behind Samuels prior to his losing control and striking the curb. Samuels is performing a wheelie, causing him to lose control as the road curves northbound."

Police said rumors of the cause of the crash that killed Samuels needed to be addressed. "Over the past few days, false accusations have run rampant on social media sites, blaming Samuels’ death on his being pursued by police. These accusations are blatantly baseless, fabricated and borne out of rumors."

Police said on July 21, crews were called to 585 Sherman Ave. where they found Samuels injured nearby. The next evening, mourners at a vigil for Samuels became unruly according to police and two men were arrested