Stratford firefighters put out boat fire
STRATFORD — Firefighters and EMTs responded to a fully-involved boat fire Monday afternoon.
Stratford Fire Company #1 was alerted and dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m.
They responded to the Stratford Boat Launch ramp, located at the end of Birdseye Street, where the boat was found fully ablaze just off-shore.
Stratford EMS responded and transported two victims for treatment of minor burns.
Everyone made it off the boat safely.
The fire was knocked down in about 5 minutes.
41.179425 -73.134607