× Stratford firefighters put out boat fire

STRATFORD — Firefighters and EMTs responded to a fully-involved boat fire Monday afternoon.

Stratford Fire Company #1 was alerted and dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m.

They responded to the Stratford Boat Launch ramp, located at the end of Birdseye Street, where the boat was found fully ablaze just off-shore.

Stratford EMS responded and transported two victims for treatment of minor burns.

Everyone made it off the boat safely.

The fire was knocked down in about 5 minutes.