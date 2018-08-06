× Suffield Board of Ed unanimously votes to place superintendent on paid leave

SUFFIELD — The Board of Education has unanimously voted to place superintendent Karen Berasi on paid leave.

The vote, taken Monday evening, comes when members of the school’s administration are under investigation to determine if they failed to make a timely report to the Department of Children and Family Services.

At the same time, the board unanimously voted to name Michelle Zawawi as interim superintendent.

This is a developing story.