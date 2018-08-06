× Tweed-New Haven to offer American Airlines flights to Charlotte

NEW HAVEN — At the end of the year, flyers will be able to fly from Tweed-New Haven to American Airlines hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tweed New Haven Regional Airport Authority announced Monday that service on American Airlines to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will begin on Dec. 22.

American’s hub at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, is their second largest n the country. Flights from New Haven to Charlotte will be non-stop. American also flies to Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled that American is able to add another route at Tweed-New Haven on the existing runway,” said Airport Executive Director Tim Larson. “This represents an improved passenger experience for our customers and is a demonstration of American’s continued commitment to our growing market.”