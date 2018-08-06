Two children injured after being hit by car in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Two children were hit by a car Monday morning as they crossed the street with daycare workers

Police said crews were called to Howard Avenue at First Street around 11:40 AM for a crash involving pedestrians. Officials said daycare workers from the Hope Academy Daycare had tried stopping traffic to allow the children in their care to cross Howard Avenue. Two children, who are believed to be three and four years old, were struck by a motorist as they tried to cross.

Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The children were taken to the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both are in stable condition and are conscious and alert. One child has more serious injuries than the other.

Officials said the investigation is on-going.