Couple gets married at Alabama hospital so grandmother can attend wedding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - What would you do if a beloved family member couldn't come to your wedding?

A young couple from Lynchburg, Tennessee decided to bring the ceremony to the groom's grandmother, who is recovering in an Alabama hospital.

Kyle Burton's grandmother raised him as her own son. She had a stroke in July and as of this weekend, she still couldn't leave the hospital. But he made sure she didn't miss his special day.

Bailey and Kyle Burton exchanged their vows during a special ceremony at Huntsville Hospital Saturday morning

"My mom and my brother's mom, she passed away on July the 27th, 1993. She got struck by lightning. Her and my grandad, they raised us ever since. So, we were 4 years old at that time," Kyle said.

"We had to dress down into gowns because she was in isolation at the moment," Bailey said. "It's a mix of emotions. I don't know how to describe it. It was happy and sad at the same time."

Even though the couple traded in their wedding clothes for paper gowns, and a church for a hospital room, they worked to make the ceremony special.

"She had a special dress that she bought for the wedding and she had that hanging on the wall," Bailey said.

The newlyweds said when life throws a curveball, you have to roll with it.

"It really brought us together I think," Bailey said. The newlyweds said it showed them they can work together, in sickness and in health.

The couple had another ceremony on Saturday afternoon for their friends and family. Kyle's grandmother was able to watch that ceremony online.