Deadline for unaffiliated or new voters to register for primary fast approaching

HARTFORD — Are you unaffiliated or a new voter and want to vote in the state’s primary August 14th?

The deadline for new or unaffiliated voters to register in person with the local registrar of voters or town clerk of the town of residence is noon on August 13th.

The deadline for new or unaffiliated voters to register for the primary by mail is August 9th (postmarked). New or unaffiliated voters can also register at myvote.ct.gov/register by 11:59pm on August 9th, or at the DMV by the close of business on August 9th.

The deadline to change parties in order to vote on August 14th in the new party has already passed.

Note that there is no Election Day Registration for Primary Elections, only for General Elections.

Voters can check their registration status at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.