Hartford FD: Boy seriously injured after falling tree
HARTFORD — Fire officials said a 11-year-old boy was seriously injured after a tree fell on him Tuesday night.
Lt. Brian Thompson of the Hartford Fire Department said the incident happened near the entrance of Goodwin Park, at the corner of Maple Avenue and South Street.
Lt. Thompson said the child suffered serious injuries and was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for care. At this time, his condition is unknown.
No other details were released.