Hot and humid, chance for afternoon storms Tuesday

Today was hot and we do it all over again tomorrow! Heat indices will feel closer to 100 degrees with base temps in the 90s. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon but majority stay dry with plenty of sunshine. More widespread rain enters the picture on Wednesday but not a washout.
Thankfully, that shower activity will be enough to break the heat wave. Temps will cool down just a bit as this weak storm moves through the area. Humidity will still be pretty high, but temps will be a bit lower, making things feel just a little more comfortable. This dry weather will stick around into the weekend, but another weak storm is expected to bring some rain for Saturday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance of isolated shower/tstorm. High: Near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Near 90.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90.
SATURDAY: Chance of some showers. High: low 80s.