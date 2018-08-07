Humid Wednesday with temps in the near 90s; chance for afternoon storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another warm and humid night is on tap for us. An isolated shower and rumble of thunder is possible but these showers will be hit or miss. Some of these showers could produce gusty winds. But many stay dry and clear of any thunderstorm activity.

We break the heat wave tomorrow, but barely! Temperatures reaching upper 80s and we'll be humid! There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon/evening but majority stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

The 90s return on Thursday and the humidity drops just a little. It will be mainly dry with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Friday we are dry with plenty of sunshine before we bring back the chance for some showers over the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: A leftover shower or rumble of thunder, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90.

SATURDAY: Chance of some showers. High: low 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.