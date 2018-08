× Man seriously injured in Vernon crash, Rt. 83 closed

VERNON — Route 83 is closed near Merline Road due to a crash which left several people injured, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one man with serious injuries was taken by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Two others were injured as well and taken to Rockville General Hospital.

Police expect that the road will be closed for several hours.

