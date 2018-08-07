× National Night Out celebrates community ties with first responders

MERIDEN — Tuesday, August 7th, is National Night Out.

This is an event that started in 1984, and is now held all across America as a chance for the community to get to know their local first responders.

This event is meant to strengthen the bond between those who live in the community, and those who protect the community.

Several of these events involve meet and greets, music, games, food and fun.

Some Connecticut communities participating in the event include:

Bridgeport National Night Out will be at the parking lot of Park City The Eleanor and Franklin, 695 Park Avenue from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Meriden National Night Out will be in Hubbard Park in Meriden from 5 to 8 p.m.

New Britain National Night Out will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in Central Park and Main Street.

Norwalk National Night Out will be from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Police Headquarters at 1 Monroe Street.

Norwich National Night Out will be from 6 to 9:00 p.m. at Howard T. Brown Park at 100 Chelsea Harbor Drive.

For more information, you can head to the national website.