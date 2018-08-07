× One person killed after hit-and-run in New Haven

A motorcyclist is dead in a hit-and-run crash in New Haven.

It happened in the area of Whalley Avenue and Central Avenue. The car took off and eastbound on Whalley Avenue reportedly at a high rate of speed.

Police were called to the scene at 10:37 PM Monday night after the operator of the motorcycle was hit and then thrown near Fitch Street which is several blocks away.

According to witnesses, the victim went through the windshield before hitting the ground. He has not yet been identified.

Police say the car is a 2002 Mercury Sable with front end damage in the hole on the windshield. Witnesses say it was but goal gray color, possibly primer.

There was no description of the driver or any possible passengers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

The crash remains under investigation.