× Southington police warn community members about purse snatchers

SOUTHINGTON – The suspect was caught in the act.

Southington police releasing surveillance video from inside a Stop and Shop. The footage shows a suspect walking up to an unsuspecting shopper and stealing her wallet right out of her purse.

It was one of many incidents over the past week and a half, that has Southington police officers needing to warn the public.

“Southington is a great town. Love it. But it can happen anywhere. You just got to keep your eyes on your assets,” said Southington resident Lynn Culotta.

Police said other purse snatching in town have occurred on the parking lot of the Target store as well as a Mobil Gas station. Law enforcement are offering tips to help protect you from similar incidents.

Always be aware of your surroundings. Also, make sure to park in a well-lit area. It will help fend off would be thieves.

It’s always important to never leave your purse in plain view. If you can, strap or tie your purse to the shopping carriage before you begin shopping.

If you see something suspicious always alert the authorities.