West Nile virus found in North Branford mosquitos

NORTH BRANFORD — Mosquitos found in North Branford tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said mosquitoes have most recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Bethany, Franklin, Greenwich, Hartford Madison, New Haven, Stamford, Waterford and West Haven.

No human cases have been reported in 2018.

Earlier this summer, five towns/cities in the state tested positive for the virus. Those places included: Bridgeport, Easton, New Canaan, Stratford and Waterbury.

In 2017, there were 3 human cases in Connecticut, and no deaths. People are most vulnerable to the West Nile Virus in August and September.