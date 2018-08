× Woman dies after being found unresponsive on Rails to Trails in Vernon

VERNON — Vernon Police say a woman is dead after she was pulled from the Rails to Trails hiking area.

They say she was found in the area of the Valley Falls Park, near steep cliffs, though it’s undetermined if she fell from them.

She was unresponsive when police found her, but was later pronounced dead at Rockville General.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

The victim was discovered in the vicinity of Valley Falls Park in the area of steep cliffs. Detectives on scene investigating — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) August 7, 2018