Arrest made in Greenwich home invasion

GREENWICH — Police have made an arrest in a home invasion where the resident was injured after a group of armed individuals forced their way in, demanding cash and jewelry.

Police said they believe the evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act. Officers were called to the scene on Brook Drive for a report of a home invasion robbery around 3 p.m. on Saturday. THe found a victim tied up and bleeding from injuries in the incident.

The victim said a group of armed intruders who had forced their way into the home demanding cash and jewelry. Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and locate him in New York City. Hassan Washington, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with home invasion, robbery, kidnapping, assault and larceny. He was held on $500,000 bond and is waiting on extradition from New York to Connecticut.

Police said additional arrests are expected.