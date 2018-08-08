× Canton High School teacher arrested, charged after ‘inappropriate relationship”

CANTON — Canton Police they’ve arrested Lindsey Barth of Avon Connecticut on charges of sexual assault.

The charges come after a complaint of a sexual relationship between a teacher and student at Canton High School back on June 25th.

After their investigation, Canton Police served a warrant for Barth’s arrest, and he was formerly arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Kevin Case, the Superintendent of Canton Schools, says he was notified about the complaint in early July. Barth was put on administrative leave on July 3rd, and school officials received a letter of resignation from Barth on August 3rd.

Case was notified Tuesday night when Barth was arrested. Case also says the school will put a letter out to the community.

Barth has been with Canton Public Schools from Fall 2012. He was a special education, paraprofessional teacher, and taught one social studies class.

According to Case, the incident(s) that involved the student did not happen on campus of the school.

Barth was processed and released on a court set bond of $100,000.

He will be in Hartford Superior Court on August 21st.