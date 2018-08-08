Driver rescued from submerged truck in Massachusetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was rescued from the roof of a truck following a water main break in Massachusetts.

According to WCVB, the water main break left one driver stranded and many without power. The break caused streets to turn into rivers, and the pavement to buckle.

“It just looked like a puddle,” driver Vincent McCue said. “I thought it was just a puddle, and I sped up to go through it,” McCue said.

According to WCVB, officials said up to 50,000 people were without water for a short period of time.

City officials said the water is safe to use, according to WCVB.