× Gas main break closes Rt. 44 in Avon; Road closed

AVON — A gas main break has caused Route 44 in Avon to be closed Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the break happened between Climax Road and 290 West Main Street around 1 p.m. The road is closed in both directions from 300 West Main St. to West Avon Road (Route 167.)

Officials say there have been some evacuations in the area.

Avangrid/CNG officials said a major trunk line was cut by contractor doing construction work.

This is a developing story.

For traffic information, go here.