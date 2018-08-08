Humid Wednesday with temps in the near 90s; chance for afternoon storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some towns got a month's worth of rain within an hour or two Tuesday night!! This is in Hartford County with up to 4"-5". There are reports of flooded roads in Simsbury, Bloomfield, Windsor Locks and East Windsor.

Storms kept developing and redeveloping over the same towns over and over again! At the same time most of the rest of the state was quiet! But many have reported being able to see the big lightning show from afar.

We break the heat wave today, but barely! Temperatures reaching upper 80s and we'll be humid! There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon/evening but majority stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

The humidity drops a little Thursday and Friday but it will remain hot. Friday we are dry with plenty of sunshine before we bring back the chance for some showers over the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90.

SATURDAY: Chance of some showers. High: low 80s.

