James, Warriors, Rockets, Celtics highlight NBA TV schedule

NBA fans are in for a treat this upcoming season.

LeBron James will suit for his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors are on a quest for a three-peat with their newest addition DeMarcus Cousins, the Houston Rockets and the young and talented Boston Celtics are all part of the league’s national television schedule.

The NBA released the TV schedule for the first week of the season, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Houston Rockets, with their all-star guard James Harden, will have three national televised games during opening week. The Lakers, Warriors, and the Celtics will have two national televised games.

The coveted game on Christmas Day will be between the Lakers and the Warriors. This will be the fourth straight year that James will face his familiar foe on Christmas Day. The only difference is that James will not be in Cavaliers uniform this time around. This challenge will be even harder for LeBron and company because the Warriors added center Cousins to their lineup. The starting lineup will now include five all-stars.

Other Christmas Day match ups include Kyrie Irving and the Celtics against Ben Simmons and the 76ers. The Rockets, who came up short of making the NBA Finals last year, will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in front their home fans. The Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks and The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Games on MLK Day include the Warriors taking trip to LA and face the Lakers, the 76ers hosting the Rockets and the Pelicans visiting the Grizzlies.

Opening Week

The NBA Season officially begins October 16th with TNT showing the 76ers taking on the Celtics and the Warriors hosting the Thunder. The Pelicans will visit the Rockets and the Mavs will take on the Suns the 17th on ESPN. On the 18th, the Bulls will travel to Philly to take on the 76ers and the Lakers will visit the Trail Blazers, with both games on TNT. The Celtics will visit the Raptors on the 19th, while the Jazz playing home against the Warriors. The first nationally televised games include the Raptors travelling to D.C. to take on the Wizards on NBA TV and Rockets-Lakers on the 20th will be viewed on ESPN, and the Rockets-Clippers on the 21st on NBA TV.

***Associated Press contributed to this story***