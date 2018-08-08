× Nearly 700 bags of heroin seized during Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say two men were arrested after nearly 700 bags of heroin were found in a car during a traffic stop.

Police say that during a patrol, officers saw a Honda Civic on South Marshall Street. The license plate didn’t match up with the car, so they pulled the car over.

During the stop, 19-year-old Francisco Gonzalez was seen trying to hide something. Police checked it out, and saw it was 698 backs of packaged heroin. Gonzalez was charged with possession of narcotics and intent to sell.

The driver, 20-year-old Alberto Garcia-Rodriguez, was charged with driving an unregistered car, insufficient insurance, and operating under suspension.