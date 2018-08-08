× New Britain man arrested on multiple charges for sexual assault against children

NEW BRITAIN — A man was arrested Sunday and Monday in connection with cases of sexual assault against children.

On August 5, police arrested Nassir Mohamed Alsubai, 33, of New Britain, on charges of Illegal Sexual Contact and Sexual Assault 4th degree in connection with an incident from 2003 when the alleged victim was eight years old. Police said Alsubai posted a $100,000 bond.

On Monday, police again arrested Alsubai and charged him with seven counts of Illegal Sexual Contact, four counts of Sexual Assault 4th degree and three counts of Sexual Assault in the first degree. The incident occurred in 2017 and the victim was seven years old at the time of the alleged acts. Alsubai was held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said at the time of his first arrest, Alsubai was already out on bond for two other previous sex related offenses. In those cases, his victims were females under the age of 13 dating back to 2010. All of the victims knew Alsubai at the time of their assault according to police.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Polletta at 860-826-3153.