New device can stop strokes while they’re happening

HARTFORD — It’s being called a miracle worker for stroke patients.

A new device that was just approved in the USA, can actually stop a stroke from happening. The device is called the EmboTrap.

Think of the device like a rake.

The device can pull out a blood clot in a patient’s brain as they’re actively having a stroke. The clot retrieval has to be performed within 24 hours of stroke symptoms to give patients the best shot at a normal life.

But it is always important in identifying a stroke as soon as possible.

According to their website, the device is the first thrombectomy system engineered on a foundation of clot research with a new understanding of clot-device mechanics to address a wide range of occlusions and clot types.