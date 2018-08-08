Over $1,000 in prizes, gifts for an event stolen from Branford animal shelter

BRANFORD — It’s nothing short of cruel. A volunteer for the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter had over $1,000 in gifts and prizes for the Woofstock event stolen.

On their Facebook page, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter pleaded for help in finding the stolen gifts:

We need everyone’s help!!!!! Please SHARE far and wide. One of our volunteers ( who does not drive ) she took the bus to New Haven and walked all around Branford and asked businesses to donate gift cards and items for our Raffle Baskets for Woofstock. Yesterday she left the box outside of her door for one of our staff to pick it up and it was taken. There was over $1000.00 of stuff in there that was to go towards helping animals lives and it was gone within minutes.

The volunteer lives on Hopson Ave in Branford….if anyone saw anything or knows anything please call us at the shelter. This volunteer is beside herself and is incredibly stressed by this so please no negative comments. This woman spent so much of her own time going to restaurants, businesses and all over to help save animals lives.

Whoever has the box please return it…this money goes to save animals lives and we desperately need to raise every penny every year! Thank you for pressing share!