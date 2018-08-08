Partly cloudy Thursday with temps in the 80s; chance for showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted. Still strong thunderstorms moving east through parts of Fairfield, New Haven & Middlesex county at 10 mph. Gusty winds & heavy downpours still associated with these.

Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight. While they will be hit or miss anything that develops could bring torrential rain, lightning and gusty winds. There is also a chance for Flash Flooding with a lot of rain falling over a short period of time. The chance for showers and storms will continue into the overnight.

The humidity drops a little Thursday and Friday but it will remain hot. Friday we are dry with plenty of sunshine before we bring back the chance for some showers over the weekend.

A front will stall nearby on Saturday and Sunday. There's a CHANCE if the front nudges a little farther south, the weekend will turn out mostly dry. But it's too close for comfort. For now, we continue to have showers in the forecast. Either way it's not a wash-out.

Florida weather continues early next week with warm, humid conditions and a few occasional showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance isolated shower. High: upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SATURDAY: Chance of some showers. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. Low-mid 80s.

