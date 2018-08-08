× PD: Man injured after being shot in penis

NEW HAVEN — Police said a man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital after he was shot in the penis Tuesday night.

New Haven police said the shooting occurred around 8:49 p.m. on he 400th block of Huntington Street. Police said they were sent to locations near Newhall and Huntington Street after ShotSpotter alerted them.

Police said they were notified moments after by Yale-New Haven security that a 27-year-old man was shot in the penis.

A witness told police that a Nissan Versa crashed into a utility pole at Goodrich Street at Shelton Avenue. The witness said the fleeing driver was a female.

Police said they later found the car that dropped the victim off at the hospital and spoke with the pair inside the car.

Police said the people in the car said they knew nothing of the shooting other than seeing the victim bent over, screaming that he has been shot in his penis, so they gave him a ride to the hospital.

Police said the victim wouldn’t answer any questions from police.

“A video of evidentiary value was obtained,” police said in a release. “It showed the crashed Nissan may have been involved and that there may have been more than one shooter. The Nissan was stolen from Milford, CT.”

Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.