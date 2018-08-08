Police chief’s son, 16-year-old arrested in brutal attack on 71-year-old Sikh man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. – The 18-year-old estranged son of a California police chief and a 16-year-old boy are in custody following the brutal beating of a Sikh man that was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators say Tyrone McAllister and his teen accomplice kicked and spat on 71-year-old Sahib Singh Natt outside Greystone Park in the Northern California city of Manteca Monday morning.

The attack was caught on a neighbor's home surveillance, and Manteca police say McAllister's family was integral in the case.

Officers say McAllister is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister.

"The relationship there has nothing to do with this case," Manteca Police Sergeant Steve Schluer said. "The family is devastated by the actions of their estranged son, who they haven’t seen in several months."

Darryl McAllister released a statement via the police department's Facebook page:

"Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now. Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values. Crime has never been an element of our household, our values, nor the character to which we hold ourselves."

Investigators say the video led to many tips from the public, which helped identify the suspects.

"Outlandish and uncalled for and it really brought together the community," Schluer said.

Both suspects are facing charges of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, but they could also face hate crime charges.

"That is a hate crime," Natt's son-in-law Manjeet Singh Virk said.

Although Natt's family says he will no longer go on his daily morning walks around Greystone Park, they are touched by the community's support.

"You help us a lot and that’s really good for us too and that’s why they catch maybe sooner," Virk said.

Chief McAllister said in a statement that his son must be held accountable for his actions.