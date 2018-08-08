Police: Man shot near Hartford Hospital

Posted 2:45 PM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:01PM, August 8, 2018

HARTFORD — A man was shot near Hartford Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called  to the report of a man, around 26 years old, who was hit by gunfire near Jefferson and Hudson streets. Police said  the Major Crime Division was on scene and will assume the investigation.

Photo Gallery

A physicians assistant from Hartford Hosptial said she came out and heard three gunshots.  She said a woman with the man was yelling, “He’s gonna die, he’s gonna die”!

However, a physicians assistant said that the man who was shot was alert and talking.

Officials said information is limited at this time, but the victim is in stable condition.