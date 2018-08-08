Police: Man shot near Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD — A man was shot near Hartford Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the report of a man, around 26 years old, who was hit by gunfire near Jefferson and Hudson streets. Police said the Major Crime Division was on scene and will assume the investigation.
Photo Gallery
A physicians assistant from Hartford Hosptial said she came out and heard three gunshots. She said a woman with the man was yelling, “He’s gonna die, he’s gonna die”!
However, a physicians assistant said that the man who was shot was alert and talking.
Officials said information is limited at this time, but the victim is in stable condition.
41.755415 -72.679101