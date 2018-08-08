Police: Man shot near Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD — A man was shot near Hartford Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the report of a man, around 26 years old, who was hit by gunfire near Jefferson and Hudson streets. Police said the Major Crime Division was on scene and will assume the investigation.

A physicians assistant from Hartford Hosptial said she came out and heard three gunshots. She said a woman with the man was yelling, “He’s gonna die, he’s gonna die”!

However, a physicians assistant said that the man who was shot was alert and talking.

Officials said information is limited at this time, but the victim is in stable condition.

Jefferson St will be closed for a while in both directions(hour+) Detectives responding to process evidence/scene. pic.twitter.com/5vZw4ZzduQ — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) August 8, 2018