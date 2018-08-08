× Report: Crayons sold at Dollar Tree can contain asbestos

Double check the shopping cart while doing back to school shopping.

U.S. PIRG (Public Interest Research Group) came out with a report where they tested back to school supplies commonly found in kid’s backpacks and desks. One of the items, Playskool crayons from Dollar Tree, they found contained asbestos.

From the website, they said:

We tested six types of crayons for asbestos and one tested positive for tremolite: Playskool crayons (36 count) that we purchased at Dollar Tree. We tested the green color crayon. Asbestos is a known carcinogen and can lead to serious health conditions, including lung cancer and mesothelioma.

They also tested other supplies, and the full report you can read on their website.