× Route 20 in Granby closed on Hartland line

GRANBY — Granby officials say Route 20 is closed both ways on the Hartland town line due to fallen trees and downed power lines.

No car was involved.

Eversource is en route, but officials don’t have a time estimate on when the road will reopen.

Police say there’s a detour to follow to Route 219 to Route 179.