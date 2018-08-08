× Rt. 44 in Avon reopened following gas main break

AVON — Route 44 in Avon has reopened following a gas main break Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the break happened between Climax Road and 290 West Main Street around 1 p.m. The road is closed in both directions from 300 West Main St. to West Avon Road (Route 167.)

Traffic is flowing smoothly again on Rt. 44 – just slow it down because workers are still doing some work pic.twitter.com/0MhHgVmnpS — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 8, 2018

Officials say there have been some evacuations in the area.

Avangrid/CNG officials said a major trunk line was cut by contractor doing construction work.

