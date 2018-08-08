× Stratford teen shot while playing basketball

STRATFORD — Strafford police are investigating a shooting involving a team near a popular Low Park.

Around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to basketball courts on Woodend Road near Leeward Drive for a shooting.

Official say several kids are playing basketball when a vehicle pulled up and started to shoot.

The victim, a 16-year-old, was shot in the chest and brought to Bridgeport Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Stratford Police Captain Frank Eannotti says the motive isn’t clear and he wasn’t sure if the shooting was targeted

No information has been given about a suspect and/or suspects and a description of the vehicle has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.