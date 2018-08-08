× Vernon PD: Woman arrested after leaving baby in hot car

VERNON — A 33-year-old woman was arrested after police said she left a 3-month-old baby in a hot car Monday afternoon.

Vernon police said a neighbor discovered the child in the car.

Police said the child was evaluated by an ambulance but did not need to be taken to the hospital. Police said they arrested Danielle Anna Hatch and charged her with risk of injury to a child, and leaving a child unsupervised in a public place.

She was released on a promise to appear.

A mug shot of Hatch was not provided. No other details were released.