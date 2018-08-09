Cooler night with temps in the 70s; Sunny Friday

Tonight will be mainly clear, slightly more comfortable but still mild with lows around 70.
Friday we are mainly dry (can’t rule out a scattered shower) with plenty of sunshine before we bring back the chance for some showers over the weekend.
A front will stall nearby on Saturday and Sunday. There’s a CHANCE if the front nudges a little farther south, the weekend will turn out mostly dry. But it’s too close for comfort. For now, we continue to have showers in the forecast. Either way it’s not a wash-out.
Florida weather continues early next week with warm, humid conditions and a few occasional showers.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, slightly more comfortable but still mild. Lows around 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s – near 90.
SATURDAY: Chance of some showers. High: Near 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: Low 80s.
MONDAY: Warm and muggy, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. Low-mid 80s.
