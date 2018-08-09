Daytrippers: A trip to the Ledge Lighthouse in New London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- The six passenger boat trip is a thrill in itself but the final destination tops it.

New for the Summer, the New London Maritime Society is now offering what they call "fun sized" trips to the famed Ledge Lighthouse which has stood in the harbor since 1909.

"Every summer we try to do something really special and new," said Susan Tamulevich, the executive director of the New London Maritime Society.

Depending on the tides, the boat leaves the dock just by the New London Railroad station and takes about 15 minutes to reach the Ledge Lighthouse. Once at the lighthouse, guests can explore all levels of the building, including a trip to the lantern, 52 feet up.

Tamulevich said, "there are many exhibits inside but on a beautiful day (at the top) it can't be beat." The lighthouse remains active today and is still maintained by the United States Coast Guard.

