EXCLUSIVE: Victim assaulted at liquor store speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police say an East Hartford man was charged after an investigation into an assault in July led to him.

Police say on July 6th, just after 5 p.m., officers were called to the Trinity Package Store at 219 New Britain Avenue after an assault took place. When officers arrived, a victim was found inside the story, and had two large lacerations on his head.

He said he was assaulted by an unknown person during an unprovoked attack at the store. The victim was bleeding heavily, and was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he was later listed in stable condition.

The weapon that struck the man was a homemade device, consisting of three metal rods wrapped in a cloth and tied together with a shoe lace.

During the investigation, police determined their person of interest was 34-year-old Pawel Onyszczuk of East Hartford.

On July 9th, West Hartford police notified Hartford the Onyszczuk was in custody already in connection to a home invasion.

When questioned, Onyszczuk confessed to the assault with the rods. He said that he struck the victim twice in the head during the incident, and intended on rendering him unconscious so he could rob the store. The victim, however, remained alert, and began yelling for help. Onyzczuk ran from the scene on foot, scared that the police were called and would come.

Onyzczuk was charged with assault, criminal attempt of a robbery.

Onyszczk remains incarcerated at the Hartford Correction Center, and his bond is now an accumulative $310,000.