Flip-flop blamed for SUV on top of cars in Massachusetts parking lot

COHASSET, MA – Police said a Massachusetts woman’s SUV ended up on top of two other cars after she claimed her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals and that she then lost control of her car.

The Cohasset Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page that showed the 67-year-old woman’s 2016 Honda Pilot on top of two parked cars at a Shaw’s Market on Monday afternoon.

The woman was cited by police for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Cohasset police said that nobody was hurt in the crash but that several vehicles were damaged and had to be towed away.