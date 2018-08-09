Flip-flop blamed for SUV on top of cars in Massachusetts parking lot
COHASSET, MA – Police said a Massachusetts woman’s SUV ended up on top of two other cars after she claimed her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals and that she then lost control of her car.
The Cohasset Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page that showed the 67-year-old woman’s 2016 Honda Pilot on top of two parked cars at a Shaw’s Market on Monday afternoon.
The woman was cited by police for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Cohasset police said that nobody was hurt in the crash but that several vehicles were damaged and had to be towed away.
42.221983 -70.805171