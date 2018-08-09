New Haven city officials will put up traffic signs at dangerous city intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- It was a shocking scene.

On Monday, two kids were struck by a car at the intersection of First Street and Howard Avenue in New Haven. The kids were taken to an area hospital where they have since been released and recovering with their families.

The kids were coming from Hope Academy Day Care. Georgia Goldburn who works there, said change needs to happen.

“We feel very strongly that we need to have a stoplight here," she said.

Goldburn said children constantly cross the intersection at all times of the day. It's a concern city officials understand. David Reyes is the Alder for New Haven's 5th Ward and said the street will soon be going through a redevelopment plan.

“We’re going to be repaving the street so in that we’re going to be looking to see what traffic calming we can implement into this project," he said.

The work will be done in the spring which Reyes said gives the city enough time to listen to suggestions and work them into the final plans.

Until then, a police presence will be at the intersection everyday to ensure the safety of community members.