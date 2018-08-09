New Haven Police Dept. the latest to take lip sync challenge

Another local police department is stepping up to take the lip sync challenge.

New Haven police officers and members of the community joined together to dance and lip sync for their take on the viral social media challenge.

The 6-minute long video posted to YouTube starts with Carlos Santana’s song “Maria Maria.” The video continues with “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott, and then wraps up with “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson.

Two women in the video show off their singing talents in the video as well, singing “Man in the Mirror” in the video.

This isn’t the first Connecticut department to take part in the challenge — East Haven, East Windsor, Enfield, Rocky Hill and Waterford also accepted the challenge.