Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s Thursday, chance for shower

The humidity drops a little Thursday and Friday but it will remain hot. Friday we are dry with plenty of sunshine before we bring back the chance for some showers over the weekend.

A front will stall nearby on Saturday and Sunday. There's a CHANCE if the front nudges a little farther south, the weekend will turn out mostly dry. But it's too close for comfort. For now, we continue to have showers in the forecast. Either way it's not a wash-out.

Florida weather continues early next week with warm, humid conditions and a few occasional showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance isolated shower. High: upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SATURDAY: Chance of some showers. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. Low-mid 80s.

