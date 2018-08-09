× Plainfield man pleads guilty to beating wife unconscious with a lamp

HARTFORD — A Plainfield man has pleaded guilty to beating his wife unconscious with a lamp at a hotel last year.

The Hartford Courant reports that 30-year-old Everol Anthony Masters, of Plainfield, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including first-degree assault.

He faces eight years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Oct. 3.

Police went to the East Hartford hotel last Aug. 26 after Masters was involved in a car crash. Following the crash, he jumped off an overpass onto a street below, suffering minor injuries. He told police he had killed his wife and left her body in the hotel. Police went to the hotel where they found a bloody scene and the woman, still alive, suffering from a broken jaw, a broken arm and lacerations.