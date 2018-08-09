× South Windsor police arrest a man wielding 2 axes at intersection

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a man who they said was swinging two axes after he said no one would stop to help him after he ran out of gas.

On Tuesday evening around 8:00 p.m., police responded to a suspicious person waving axes on Pleasant Valley Road near Wheeler Road. Dispatchers were getting many calls about a man near a parked truck stopping cars. Police said the man’s truck ran out of gas and he was upset no one would stop for him and he held two axes as he stood in the roadway to get people’s attention.

Police said because of the concerns raised by callers, police arrested Jacob Pritchard, 28, of South Windsor. He was charged with Breach of Peace and Threatening in the Second degree. Pritchard was held on $2500 bond and was arraigned Wednesday.