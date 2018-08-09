× State to appeal Skakel case to U.S. Supreme Court

HARTFORD — State prosecutors have filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Michael Skakel who conviction in the death of Martha Moxley was thrown out.

The appeal was filed electronically with SCOTUS Thursday in hopes the high court would overturn the Connecticut Supreme Court ruling to dismiss charges against Michael Skakel.

The State Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of Skakel and said that his attorney, Micky Sherman, was so ineffective in providing a defense that he did not receive a fair trial.

In May, the state Supreme Court reversed its own 2016 decision and vacated Skakel’s murder conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers. The majority ruling said Skakel’s trial lawyer failed to contact an alibi witness.

Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy. A jury in 2002 convicted him and he was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. He was freed in 2013 after 11 years behind bars when a state judge overturned his conviction. ​